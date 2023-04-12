Q39 to serve as vendor during 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you want some Kansas City barbecue, you won't have to go far during the NFL Draft Experience to find it.

Q39 announced it will serve as a vendor during the draft with its Q39 smoker on display on the WWI Museum and Memorial's South Lawn.

Q39 Executive Chef Philip Thompson will man the smoker during the event.

The smoker will be open all three days of the draft experience — from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday — and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Q39 will serve up the following items during the NFL Draft: .



Certified Angus Beef Brisket Plate: $30

Competition Pulled Pork Plate: $26

Combo (pick two meats): $28

All orders will be served with Q39's apple coleslaw, as well as its cucumber and onion salad.