Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKC on the Clock

Actions

NFL draft first-round ratings higher than in 2022

NFL Draft Football
Charlie Riedel/AP
As viewed from the top of the Tower at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, the Draft Stage at Union Station is seen before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
NFL Draft Football
Posted at 9:07 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 22:07:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Viewership of the first round of the NFL draft was up 11% over last year, the league announced Friday.

According to the league, an average of 11.4 million viewers watched the draft on TV and digital platforms. The average was 10.3 million in 2022.

The total audience was 34.2 million, up from the 32.8 million who watched the year before.

The quarterback-heavy draft class likely influenced the ratings. Three of the top four picks were quarterbacks, including Bryce Young who went at No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers.

Only one quarterback was drafted in the first round last year and Kenny Pickett wasn't taken until the 20th pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network are televising the seven-round draft, which ends Saturday.

—-

Look for more coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft below and at kshb.com/kcontheclock

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo