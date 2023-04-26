NFL draft prospects enjoying Kansas City, ready to try out city's BBQ

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Keion White knows a thing or two about sacking quarterbacks due to his time at Georgia Tech, but growing up in North Carolina, he also knows a few things about barbecue.

Now he's ready to see if Kansas City barbecue can compete against North Carolina barbecue.

White and 16 other prospects attending the NFL Draft in person Thursday were at Central High School and Central Middle School Wednesday as part of the NFL Play Football clinic.

Players got to play catch with students and also teach the kids how to do some drills. Both players and students were enjoying themselves and even former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud joined in with students to dance on a TikTok.

But one thought constant among the draftees was that they couldn't wait to try out the city's barbecue.

White plans to try out some of the best barbecue joints that Kansas City has to offer with some of his best friends from college and high school.

"(North Carolina) do barbecue there, so I gotta see what the Kansas City talk is all about," White said.

White says he got recommended Jack Stack and is considering trying it out.

Will Anderson, arguably the top defensive and overall prospect in this year's draft, said he is enjoying the experience of Kansas City so far and couldn't wait to try out the barbecue too.

"I have not been to any barbecue yet," Anderson said. "I've been trying to get some time to spend with my family."

Anderson said that so far, he has been recommended Joe's and Q39 as some of the barbecue joints he should try out.

If Anderson and White want some advice on barbecue joints, they can check the 2023 Kansas City BBQ Draft to see some of the best picked among five KSHB 41 staffers.

