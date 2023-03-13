NFL hospitality partner offering packages for 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking to attend the 2023 NFL Draft next month in Kansas City in high style?

On Location, the official hospitality partner of the NFL, released several packages this month, giving fans a chance to see several different aspects of the draft at Kansas City’s Union Station.

The draft’s first round is set for Thursday, April 27, with the second and third rounds on Friday and the final rounds on Saturday afternoon.

In addition to offering packages for each day of the draft, the company is offering a package that offers several perks for the entire draft.

The “all rounds” ticket gives fans a dedicated spot to watch the stage, a behind-the-scenes tour, tickets to the Draft Day 1 concert and a 2023 NFL Draft gift. The ticket, which costs $4,000 per person, also includes beer, wine, soft drinks and elevated tailgate fare all three days.

Other packages include just a first round experience for $2,500 per person, a day 2 experience for $1,250 per person and a day 3 experience for $550 per person.

While On Location is offering the VIP packages, anyone is able to get into the 2023 Draft free of charge through the NFL OnePass app for smartphones.

In addition to the draft itself, fans will be able to get a hands-on experience through the 2023 NFL Draft Fan Experience set up around the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

The main stage will be erected on the south side of Union Station, looking back up toward the hill and the Liberty Memorial.

