NFL reporters, analysts arrive in Kansas City for 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can add reporters and analysts covering the NFL among those arriving early for this week’ 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero took to Twitter Monday morning offering a sneak peak at the Draft Green Room, which is set up in Kansas City’s Union Station’s Main Hall.

Sneak peek inside the green room at the 2023 NFL Draft. We’re live here all week on @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/DRgi0G9z5F — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 24, 2023

Pelissero also took the same walk that prospects will take from the Green Room out to the massive stage erected in front of Union Station.

It’s a view that opens up to the north lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

The NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night, April 27, running through Saturday, April 29.

In addition to keeping up-to-date on the draft picks, fans will be able to explore the grounds of the draft through the NFL Draft Experience, which is open each day of the draft.

