Personal chef of Chiefs players preparing to cook for thousands at 2023 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are heating up in Kansas City, Missouri, as the 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner.

As it approaches, we're learning more about the set-up and the experience for those fans planning to attend.

With events that will keep fans occupied all day, they'll have plenty of food options to choose from on site, including "Sauced," a local spot ran by Chef Jayaun Smith.

"I'm a personal chef here in Kansas City, that's what I do day by day," Smith said.

Becoming a chef was a dream that started at the age of eight, but quickly became Smith's reality.

"I got my first [Kansas City] Chiefs client at probably like the age of 19," Smith said.

Smith is a personal chef for a handful of Chiefs players and now, he'll be cooking for NFL fans.

"The thing that I'm excited about is definitely just meeting all new people, being able to finally push our business to a different level, to a new height," Smith said.

Smith applied to be part of the NFL and Kansas City Sports Commissions Business Connect Program, a way to link up local businesses with opportunities related to to the NFL Draft.

"It was also an opportunity to sign up and try to become an official vendor for the draft, inside of the draft for the fan experience and so I was one of 20 people once again, being lucky, and just thank God," he said. "Just one of 20 people to be chosen to be one of the vendors."

In just over two weeks, Smith will bring his own flavor to the NFL Draft. His business 'Sauced' will be set up inside the draft compound and until then, he's preparing for what might be his biggest week.

"Super simple, super quick, but it's going to be good. Super flavorful," Smith said. "At the end of the day, I think we have one of the best burgers and one of the best you know, quick stops here in Kansas City and I'm just excited to finally push that out."

It's not only good food he's focused on, but the lasting impression he can make on the thousands coming to town.

"People leave talking about having the experience, not just having a burger and fries, or a chicken sandwich, or wings, but man, that was a good experience and man there were some good people right there," Smith said.

—