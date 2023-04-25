Residents, travelers share excitement for NFL Draft in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just three days before the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, the excitement is building for both visitors and residents.

“I can definitely feel all the excitement around the city,” said Lauren Payne, a Kansas City resident. Everyone’s buzzing, the signs are up.”

Gabriela Magana, another Kansas City resident, said she's excited for the nation to get to know the city.

“I hope people come from different cities, different places and they get that hometown feeling KC has to offer like no other place has to offer,” Magana said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Jamie Ward was traveling into town at the new single terminal at the Kansas City International Airport and gave some predictions for the draft.

“Between Bryce and CJ Stroud being the number one or number two picks,” Ward said. “That one change, that one strategy, that next pick is the difference between a ring or not.”

Pat Cisper, a Chiefs fans and Kansas City resident, shared his wishes for the hometown Chiefs.

“Let’s get Mahomes some weapons,” Cisper said.

Like Magana, Julie Warm is also excited for visitors to experience Kansas City.

“When you love a place, you want to share it with other people,” Warm said.

