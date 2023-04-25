Ruskin graduate hopes to hear his name announced during NFL Draft in hometown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He didn't play any football games, but the biggest season of Ikenna Enechukwu's career happened from December to April.

"It's been exciting," said Enechukwu, a Ruskin graduate who played his college football at Rice. "It's been fun, too."

Ikenna is speaking about the pre-draft process, where prospects run, jump, lift, catch and throw in front of NFL scouts in hopes of elevating their draft stock.

Ikenna got invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in March.

"It didn't really hit me how big this combine thing was until i stepped in there," Enechukwu said. "I was like, 'Wait a minute. This is the NFL Combine. I've really made it.' I took a minute to give myself a pat on the back."

It was a well-deserved pat. He ran the fastest 40-yard-dash of his life. The 6'4" 260 lb. defensive end clocked a 4.7 second 40.

"I knew that I did everything I could and it just came out better than I expected," he said.

Ikenna's other big interview was the East West Shrine Bowl, where he squared off against the biggest and best players from the biggest and best schools.

But, that didn't matter.

"The few times we played Power 5 teams and non-conference opponents, I always know that these guys are not that much better than the Group of 5 opponents and the Conference USA guys we play," Enechukwu said.

In the age of the transfer portal in college football, having NFL ability but staying at a non-traditional football school Rice for five years is almost an anomaly.

"I did consider it," said Enechukwu, about transferring to a bigger school. "But I just felt like this would not mean as much because it's like cherry-picking or ring-chasing."

The Ruskin grad isn't afraid of being an underdog. His high school team won four games in four years. Ikenna's senior year, Ruskin finished with just 19 players.

"I've definitely been in the worst situations possible you can be on the football field," he said.

And now he's on the verge of the best, as Enechukwu could be hearing his name announced this weekend at the NFL Draft.

He's met with almost every NFL team, including his hometown favorite Chiefs.

"I remember watching Tamba Hali and Justin Houston. That's the reason why I wore number 91 because of Tamba Hali," Enechukwu said. "He was such a great pass rusher."

Enechukwu may or may not end up in Kansas City, but he'll likely learn his professional football fate here.

"When I found out (that the draft was in Kansas City) I was like, 'This has to be the year I come out for the Draft. It has to be a sign.'" he said.

