Tico Sports highlighting women in sports ahead of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tico Sports is kicking off the 2023 NFL draft by highlighting women who are changing the world of sports.

"We really felt this was an opportunity to also address a gap, that there wasn’t anything female-focused," said Cici Rojas, president at Tico Productions and Tico Sports.

The KC Spanish language broadcasting company’s Fearless Leadership program is happening Tuesday at 1 p.m. in an effort to highlight women who have been making strides in the sports industry, like Hannah Bassham.

Bassham is Tico Sports' Kansas City Chiefs sideline reporter and will be broadcasting the first picks of the first round of the draft in Spanish.

“Everything is better with a women’s perspective, story, voice, her story and that’s why it’s so important for us women to be part of this industry," Bassham said.

Bassham has been prepping for the draft for weeks and is excited to be able to showcase her knowledge while paying tribute to her Spanish roots.

“It’s especially great to be able to do the job I do in Spanish and get to communicate with other Latinos about the sport I love," Bassham said.

For Rojas, Fearless Leadership is all about making the most of the NFL Draft while inspiring the future of women in sports.

“There are so many support roles that go into providing an incredible experience for sports and in sports and would encourage everyone - especially young people - to take a broad look at how you can potentially have a career in sports," Rojas said.

Select tickets for Fearless Leadership are still available, Gracie Hunt with be the event's emcee.