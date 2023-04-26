Top college prospects get fix of Raising Cane's in Kansas City ahead of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three of the top college prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft got their fix of chicken tenders at Raising Cane's on Tuesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Quarterback Bryce Young from the University of Alabama, quarterback CJ Stroud from Ohio State University and running back Bijan Robinson from Texas all made a stop at the chicken joint in Westport.

During their visit, the trio signed memorabilia, connected with fans and even helped serve chicken tenders to customers.

All three players are expected to have their name called in the first round of NFL Draft at Union Station on Thursday.

The draft begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

