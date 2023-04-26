We don't have that quarterback that we can't pick apart' NFL experts discuss the great 2023 Draft QB Debate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As with most patrons at Arthur Bryant's, there's no real consensus with the NFL Draft experts on what to build your plate around.

"To me it's the chicken," said Daniel Jeremiah.

"I love the ribs, big ribs guy," said Charles Davis. "Love brisket, too."

NFL Network sent their draft experts to the iconic barbecue spot on Wednesday to meet with the media ahead of the draft.

And when it comes to which quarterback to build your team around, it's the same deal in this year's NFL Draft: no consensus.

"We don't have that quarterback that we can't pick apart," said Davis, of NFL Network. "Each one of them, depending on who you are, you're saying, 'I like him but ... I like him but ... I like him but'".

There are four projected first-round quarterbacks in this year's draft and they're all in Kansas City: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson.

"I would build my plate at Arthur Bryant's around either one of (Young and Stroud)," said NFL Network's Joel Klatt, "I'm dumbfounded by the notion that CJ is having to battle it out to be the #2 guy when i think the bigger question should be 'Is Carolina making the right pick between Bryce and C.J.?'"

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock for the first pick in the NFL Draft. The team is expected to take Young at #1 overall.

That's who NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah says is the clear cut best quarterback in this draft.

"I'd rather have 14-15 games out of him," said Jeremiah in reference to Young's slight frame and potential for injury. "Than the next guy or somebody else who's playing average football for 17 games."

Then again, many think Levis or Richardson is the wise move despite what most of the mock drafts are saying.

"Our mock draft credo is when you put a mock draft out, prepare to be mocked," joked Davis.

QBs and BBQs are in the eye of the beholder.

"Overall I think the quarterback class is good, maybe not great," Davis said.

