KC Parks and Rec gets green light to invest $3 million in revitalizing soccer fields

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As Kansas City inches closer to hosting the FIFA World Cup, a group of young soccer fans scored big by raising their voices and helping convince the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissionersto approve a $3 million renovation project for soccer complex in the cities northeast.

According to Kansas City Parks and Rec, the soccer complex at 9th and Van Brunt is estimated to be used by more than 40,000 people annually, including Thierry Ngabonziza who plays for Ryogoku Soccer Academy.

"I think it's great, but I think it's needs new turf, because there's like a lot of glass on the ground and most of the kids, sometimes they'd be they'd be barefoot," said Ngabonziza.

Ngabonziza takes a public bus to the soccer complex on a routine basis and spoke in front of the Parks and Rec board to allocate funds to renovate the fields.

According to the most recent board meeting, many of the participants who use the fields don't have the resources to take part in club soccer teams that use Swope Soccer Village and other artificial turf soccer facilities. The upcoming renovation project would add lights to the complex, bring in new turf, a press box, spectator seating for approximately 500 fans, locker rooms, and concession stands. The department is currently taking requests for proposals (RFP) for the project and hopes it'll be completed by Fall 2024.

"More kids play soccer here than anywhere else in the community and it's because this is the sole turf field they have access to," explained Chris Cotten, Director of KC Parks and Recreation.

Cotten believes once the project is complete, it would allow the complex to host college prospectus events, amateur and semi-professional leagues. The department took over maintenance of the fields in 2007 from Public Works. At one point,the site was used by the city streetcar maintenance, bus maintenance, body shop and fueling facility.

Cotten says changes have been made in the department's budget structure so when groups rent out the complex part of the money would go back into it's maintenance fund. Safety measure are also in place to reduce crime in the area.

"We're very excited that the mayor's office is supportive of us growing the park ranger program so that we can work to make the parks safer. We have a lot of activity that takes place in this park after dark; underage drinking, and we're just trying to make it a safe area, one of the main reasons for the renovation is to make this a place where families want to come," said Cotten.

