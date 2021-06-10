KC Parks director to retire in July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation Director Terry Rynard said Thursday she plans to retire from her position effective July 5.
Rynard, who has been a part of the department dating back to her teenage years, said she plans to take advantage of a retirement package offered by the city.
She took over as director of the department in 2018 upon the retirement of then-director Mark McHenry.
“As I worked my way up through the ranks, I never dreamed I would be director, and then suddenly, it happened,” Rynard wrote Thursday. “I have truly enjoyed these nearly three years as director and I am excited for the direction KC Parks is headed.”