KC Pet Project looking for missing alligator brought to school by petting zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Pet Project officials say they are working to find a missing alligator that disappeared during an event Thursday at Lakeview Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri.

The alligator, which belongs to an area petting zoo, was brought to the school Thursday morning as part of a petting zoo exhibit to celebrate the end of the school year.

Officials say the alligator, which is 14-inches long and has its mouth taped shut, was last seen at the school, located at 6720 NW 64th St, around 11 a.m.

Officials say the alligator won’t survive in the wild with its mouth taped shut.

Such events require organizers to obtain an animal show permit from KC Pet Project — something that didn’t happen in this case.

“KC Pet Project’s Animal Services Division is committed to public safety, which is why permits are required for these types of events,” KC Pet Project spokesperson Tori Fugate said in a release. “Any time of event that showcases animals in Kansas City, Missouri, must have the proper permit to ensure the event is safe for all participants as well as the animals."

Fugate says KC Pet Project plans to issue a citation to the company that brought the alligator to school.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the alligator should contact Animal Services at 816-683-1373.

