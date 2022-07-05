KC Pet Project receives more than 170 pets over Independence Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City metropolitan area’s largest animal shelters took in about 170 pets from July 1 to July 4, 2022.

KC Pet Project , which serves Kansas City, Missouri, said most of the intakes this weekend were dogs. The organization says that during the Independence Day holiday week, many dogs get loose after getting frightened by fireworks shows .

“We see that a lot — suddenly learn how to jump a fence and they haven't before because they are so scared of those noises that are happening all around them,” explained Tori Fugate, KC Pet Project’s chief communications officer.

The shelter expected an increase in pets during the holiday so it offered free adoptions from July 1 to July 4 to help make room. New owners adopted 236 pets during that time.

Fugate said KC Pet Project will keep a pet for five days. If their owner doesn’t claim the pet, it goes up for adoption.

She said many pets don’t have collars or microchips with information identifying their owners. Before bringing a stray dog to a shelter, Fugate recommends searching for its owner in your neighborhood by going door to door and posting pictures on local social media sites.