KC Pet Project takes in about 500 new animals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Pet Project announced on Facebook that in the last 10 days, it has taken in 469 dogs and cats.

Also, the animal shelter's Animal Service Officers are working on a case of a large number of cats left alone in a home by an overwhelmed owner.

So far, the nonprofit has caught 21 cats and brought them back to the shelter.

In the post, the shelter called the conditions in the home "unlivable," and a lot of the cats needed immediate medical attention.

"Once they are at our shelter, the cats are assessed by our dedicated veterinary and feline teams to determine next steps for their placement," the Facebook post said. "We appreciate our Animal Services Team for performing this work under difficult circumstances to ensure we locate and help these cats in need, and our officers will continue to work at the house to rescue these cats in the coming days."

KC Pet Project said that, even without the cat influx, the feline care team is caring for a record number of cats arriving every day.

The animal shelter said a way the public can help is to apply to foster cats already in the shelter so that KC Pet Project can make room for the new cats.