KC photographer captures Chiefs Kingdom spirit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of people came to Union Station Wednesday night as a local photographer temporarily turned the lobby into a giant Chief's photo booth.

Photographer Gabriel Reyes spent his evening taking photographs of Chiefs fans as they moved through a lobby filled with displays honoring their favorite team.

"It's great to see so much life and action," Reyes said.

He uses photography as a powerful tool for connection.

Reyes shares scenes from the city he fell in love with to help others fall in love with it, too.

He hopes to spark excitement about the city and draw people to places they have never been to before.

​"Everybody coming down for the Chiefs now, which is a lot more excitement, my goal is to try and capture that," Reyes said.

Photography is all about capturing a moment and Wednesday night's moment for Chiefs Kingdom fans at Union Station is one they won't forget.

"I think it all brings us together," he said.