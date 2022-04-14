KCMO police end standoff in 11700 block of North Corrington Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police negotiators ended a standoff after nearly five hours in the 11700 block of North Corrington Avenue.

Officers were called to the scene just after midnight Thursday about a disturbance involving a weapon.

When they got there, they contacted the victim who said he was in an altercation with the suspect when the suspect pointed a weapon at him.

The suspect then fired the weapon near the victim.

The victim was able to escape the residence and call the police.

Additional officers and negotiators were called to the scene and worked to contact the suspect and bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

Several residents in the area were contacted to evacuate or shelter in place.

Just before 5 a.m., the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

