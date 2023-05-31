Watch Now
KC police investigate another early morning homicide

Caroline Hogan
Posted at 4:30 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 07:00:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police officers are investigating another early morning homicide.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Northwest Westwood Lane on a shooting call at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed with one victim inside, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte. The victim was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they are gathering evidence in a large crime scene.

We have a crew on scene, and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

