KC police investigate another early morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police officers are investigating another early morning homicide.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Northwest Westwood Lane on a shooting call at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed with one victim inside, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte. The victim was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they are gathering evidence in a large crime scene.

