KC police investigating homicide at 31st & Bell

Posted at 6:13 AM, Jul 04, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri police department is investigating the cities latest homicide after a woman was found shot to death in a vehicle at 31st & Bell.

Police were called to the gas station parking lot on a shooting call just after 1 a.m.

Upon arrival officers located a woman shooting victim unresponsive inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers summoned EMS, who declared the woman dead.

The preliminary indicates the woman was in a vehicle in the north side of the parking lot when shots were fired by unknown suspects from outside the vehicle, striking her.

The woman's vehicle then rolled to a stop on the south side of the parking lot where officers discovered her.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

