KC police investigating overnight homicide involving a female

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating an overnight homicide in the 900 block of East 134th Street.

Shortly before 3:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment on a reported Welfare Check.

Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of a possible disturbance that may have occurred inside.

They entered the apartment, and discovered an adult female suffering apparent trauma and unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated the woman and a man were involved in an altercation that turned physical.

The public and neighboring police helped detectives locate a male person of interest who has been taken into custody for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

