KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old missing since December 18.

Ronnetta Hattley, black female, is 5'-8" tall and weighs 120 pounds.

She has the right side of her nose pierced.

She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, black jeans and white Air Force One tennis shoes.

Hattley was last seen leaving 3116 E. 9th street around 4:30 p.m. December 18.

If you know her whereabouts call the Kansas City Police Department.