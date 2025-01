KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 48-year-old woman.

Brandi L. Crout was last seen January 1st about 8 p.m.

She was seen around 45th Terrace and Willow Avenue in her black 2004 Chevy Tahoe with Mo. tag EH7-V9E.

Her family is concerned for her well being.

If you know her whereabouts call the Missing Persons Unit at 816 234-5043.