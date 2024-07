KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Mo. Police Department is searching for a 74-year-old man who is in need of medical attention.

Willie Combs was last seen on July 23rd at 9 a.m. near 16th & Lawn Avenue when he walked away from his residence.

Combs, 74, was wearing an orange shirt, black pants and black shoes.

He suffers from Alzheimer's and is in need of immediate medical attention.

If you know his whereabouts call 911 immediately.