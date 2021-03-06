KCPD locate missing, endangered man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 2:55 p.m. Sunday | Donald Gappa has been located and is safe.

EARLIER | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing man who does not have his necessary medication.

Officers are searching for Donald Gappa, 59 who was last seen Friday evening about 6:00 p.m. near East 35th Street and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

Gappa is 5'-9" tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Gappa has medical issues and does not have his medication.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Gappa call the Missing Persons Unit at 816 234-5136.