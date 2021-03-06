Menu

KC Police searching for missing, endangered woman

Kansas City Police Department
Posted at 7:19 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 10:35:00-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: March 6, 9:30a.m.: Police say Samantha Bonen has been located and is safe.

The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing woman who needs her medication.

Samantha L. Bonen, 28, was last seen on Friday in the 3400 block of College Avenue on foot.

She is 5' tall, 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Bonen was last seen wearing a light jacket and dark pants. She has medical conditions that require medications.

If located please call the Kansas City Police Missing Persons Unit at 816 234-5136.

