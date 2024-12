KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City police department is searching for a missing 30-year-old woman who needs her medication.

Rachel Sherman is 5'-4" tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue button sirt, blue jeans, converses and glasses.

She is medication dependent.

If you know her whereabouts call 911, or KCPD Missing Persons at 816 234-5043.