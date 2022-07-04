Kansas City police investigate 2 separate homicides overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives are investigating two separate homicides overnight.

At 3:45 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of 57th Street and Swope Parkway due to the sound of gunfire. While officers were en route, a shooting was reported at a residence at 57th Street and Mersington avenue, according to KCPD.

An adult male was found deceased in the back of the residence, police say.

Multiple people at the scene were detained for investigation, and police are not searching for additional suspects.

Earlier Monday morning, at around 3:30 a.m., an adult male showed up by private vehicle to an area hospital.

The man is believed to have been shot near Bannister and Raytown Road. Police say they are interviewing the people who brought the man to the emergency room to learn more information on exactly where the shooting occured.

The man died at the hospital from injuries.

Anyone with any information about either of these shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 816-474-TIPS.