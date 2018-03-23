KC radio hosts take middle schoolers to see 'A Wrinkle in Time'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Julee Jonez and Shay Moore from Hot 103 Jamz took 120 girls from Hickman Mills Middle School to see a private screening of “A Wrinkle in Time.”

The movie is based on a popular book, which focuses on a middle school girl who crosses the universe to find her father, and herself.

Moore said she enjoys doing events like these in the community for the young generation.

“I have a love of reading, ever since I was a little girl,” Moore said. “It really shaped my life, and this is an adaptation of a book. Also, we wanted to highlight the African American director, Ava DuVernay, who’s the first black woman to have a million dollars at her disposal. So we want girls to know that you can have any dream you want — that it can happen for you.”

Julee Jonez, an alumna of Hickman Mills, said it’s always important to come back and support, letting young girls know they can do anything.

“They are girls, and they are powerful,” Jonez said. “They can do anything, that there are opportunities that awaits them no matter what the obstacle, they have the ability to overcome."

Jonez said it’s so important to see all the different types of women connected in this movie.

“You see multi-cultural, all these women from different backgrounds, from the financing end to the acting and directing — that we have a place in a society and we just have to find our role,” Jones said. “And that these girls, they too can do that.”

Hot 103 Jamz is a part of Carter Broadcast group, which has been in the community more than 65 years.

“We all live, work, play here, so it’s in keeping what our radio station is all about, making sure we’re touching the community,” Moore said. “We’re going to continue to make sure our young people know that they’re loved, appreciated and supported.”

Both Moore and Jonez say they plan to do more events like these in the future.

—