KC repair shop sees uptick in service requests due to potholes, aging roads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Telle Tires on Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri, has seen an uptick in customers due to damage from construction and aging roads.

The shop responds to at least 20 service calls daily, around 50 to 60 percent of which are pothole-related.

JuYeon Kim

"My guys have been busting their butts. We get calls all day,” said Danielle Loux, service advisor. “Lots of tires, lots of alignments … struts and shocks are getting damaged because of all the potholes.”

A growing city means growing pains. With constant construction, Loux said Telle Tires is extending work hours for the summertime and calling all hands on deck.

“It is bringing in a lot more business for us, which we’re glad for, but it stinks seeing single moms that can’t really afford a new tire and they’re having to go to the used tire shops,” Loux said. “We try to keep our prices comparable so that everybody can get the help that they need.”

Depending on the extent of damage, Loux said customers may be looking between $300 to $3,000 in repairs. Prices skyrocketed after COVID-19 with a limited supply of auto parts.

JuYeon Kim

“I’ve had to repair two tires because of potholes,” said customer Jacob Smith. “It’s been at least $600 probably.”

Smith said the unexpected expense is not only a financial burden but an emotional one, too.

“I think I sat on the side of the interstate for probably an hour or so waiting for the tow truck to come,” Smith said.

RELATED | The solution to Kansas City’s potholes could be a van from Texas

As employees work overtime to help customers in the aftermath, they are happy to see the city show initiative by fronting additional funding for road improvements.

“Yeah, it’s gonna stink because they are going to be fixing a lot of it and people are gonna be frustrated because of the backup, but at least we won’t have to deal with those pesky potholes hopefully here soon,” Loux said.

Drivers can use the links below to report potholes around KC:



—