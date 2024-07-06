KC River Market employees, business owners say new parking restrictions 'fleece employees'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Finding parking in Kansas City's River Market is not always an easy thing. And it's event harder on those busy days.

Employees in the popular area say new parking signage, which went up about a week ago, makes it particularly confusing and expensive for people that work in the area.

"It's rough to walk into this restaurant and have my employees stressing out over parking," said Arthur Leduc, Kansas City Taco Company owner. "I have an expense account now [for] employee parking tickets. Are you kidding me?"

Leduc is pushing for a system where employees who work in the area would get discounted or free parking.

"Just at our restaurant, our employees will generate $300,000 in tax revenue for our city this year," he said. "And now they've got to go out and pay a ticket on top of that for being here? It's just going to go downhill. We will be losing employees."

Leduc says it's not a new problem, but the new signs are making things more restrictive.

Tyler Divine has been working across the street from the Taco Company at The Blue Line bar for about a month.

Divine quickly found parking when he comes to work can be a challenge.

He's started looking into other parking options.

"Every day you have to risk getting a ticket," he said.

Deveine said he's found a handful of affordable parking lots, but they don't have enough spaces for everyone and they're not always in great locations.

"Leaving a serving or bartender job late at night, you don't feel safe walking around at 3 in the morning to your parking lot that's across the highway," he said.

Kansas City, Missouri's website states "smart management techniques" prevent valuable parking spaces from being taken up by people looking for long-term parking.

The rates start out affordable, but increase the longer a car is parked in certain spaces.

"The City's objective is to find a balance that promotes turnover while also giving customers options," according to a statement from the city.

Leduc says that would be fine if his employees weren't the ones bearing the brunt of the parking problems.

"If people are going to be here too long or be overnight and stuff and they're taking up the parking space for too long, hey do what you have to do. But don't penalize and fleece the employees," he said.

KSHB 41 reached out to the city for comment, but had not heard back at the time of publication.

