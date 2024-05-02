Watch Now
KC Scout restoration expected to take months after cybersecurity attack

Posted at 9:17 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 10:17:49-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restoration to Kansas City Scout services is expected to take months following a cybersecurity attack on April 25, the Kansas and Missouri departments of transportation announced Thursday.

The cyberattack impacted the traffic management system's websites, traffic cameras and message boards.

"The Missouri and Kansas Department of Transportation understand this is frustrating to partners and to the traveling public," a joint news release stated. "Work on service restoration is underway. It is too early to provide an estimate, but it is expected to be months before restoration can be anticipated."

While KC Scout services are down, traffic information in the Kansas City area can be found by visiting modot.org or calling 888-275-6636 for Missouri, and KanDrive.gov or calling 511 for Kansas.

