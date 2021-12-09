KC Sports Commission CEO Kathy Nelson announced as new Visit KC leader

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Sports Commission and Foundation (KCSC) President and CEO Kathy Nelson was announced as the new Visit KC leader Thursday.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the honor of advocating Kansas City as a dynamic and welcoming destination,” Nelson said in a release. “As I take on this new role, I know both the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC will continue to lead the charge for our city’s ongoing growth and success."

The announcement came from the boards of KCSC and Visit KC in partnership with Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas.

“Kathy’s steady leadership, efficiency and kindness when assembling sizable sports-related events—whether that be a Super Bowl parade or a youth sports camp—has helped elevate Kansas City’s reputation as a first-class sports city, and we look forward to her building on this success with the Visit KC team," Lucas said in the release.

Nelson will step in as president and CEO of Visit KC on Jan. 1. Nelson will continue to hold her position with KCSC. The two organizations will continue to operate as individual entities.

"Nelson will now provide strategic oversight to both regional organizations in the newly expanded role, helping to generate economic development for the destination through meetings, conventions, sports and tourism," KCSC and Visit KC said in a release.

Nelson has collaborated with Visit KC in the past on projects including KC's 2026 FIFA World Cup bid and the 2023 NFL Draft .

She has served on the Visit KC Board of Directors since 2015. She will be the first female president and CEO of Visit KC.

“Kathy is a past board member and passionate advocate for our local hospitality industry, and we are eager to have her join our team in early 2022, expanding our relationship with our long-time partners at the KC Sports Commission and aligning for shared destination success for years to come,” Visit KC Board Chair Cindy Circo said.