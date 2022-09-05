KC Streetcar adjusts hours due to street resurfacing work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar will adjust its service hours starting Sunday due to street resurfacing work affecting the KC Streetcar Corridor.

The city will begin resurfacing from the City Market area and Main Street between 7th Street and Pershing Road. This will also affect 3rd and 5th streets, Grand Boulevard and Delaware Street.

Work is anticipated to start Sept. 11 and will last approximately five weeks, depending on weather. Most of the work will take place from Sunday through Thursday and also during the overnight hours.

Here are the hours the KC Streetcar will operate during the resurfacing:

Sunday: 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (One-hour early termination)

Monday - Wednesday: 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. (One-hour delay start and one-hour early termination)

Thursday: 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. (One-hour delay start)

Friday: 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m. (Regular service)

Saturday: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m. (Regular service)

However the streetcar will have normal hours on Sept. 13 and Sept. 25 due to the downtown activities. On those two days, work will take place after regular service concludes.

