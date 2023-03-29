Watch Now
KC Streetcar Authority announces new Worlds of Fun streetcar

Charlie Keegan
The KC Streetcar's new extension to UMKC will be fare-free, just like the current streetcar line, so who is footing the bill?
Posted at 6:47 AM, Mar 29, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Streetcar Authority announced a new Worlds of Fun streetcar will make its way through Kansas City, to celebrate the amusement park's 50th anniversary.

The Worlds of Fun Streetcar wrap will be revealed Friday afternoon at the Union Station streetcar stop at 30 W Pershing Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

The new streetcar will be escorted by Snoopy, Worlds of Fun ambassadors and leaders, and those with KC Streetcar.

A number of community organizations have previously partnered with KC Streetcar Authority to wrap a streetcar of their own — ranging from various Kansas City sports teams, to Boulevardia.

Designing a streetcar is a four month process from start to finish, according to KC Streetcar Authority's streetcar design guidelines.

