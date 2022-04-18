KC Streetcar, Boulevardia partner for pop-up silent disco

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s no official requirement to find your bell-bottom pants and platform shoes to ride the KC Streetcar this Saturday, but it couldn’t hurt.

To mark the start of the city’s festival season in June, organizers of Boulevardia partnered with the KC Streetcar to wrap streetcar No. 806 in an effort to get Kansas Citians pumped up.

The unveiling of the Boulevardia wrap will coincide with a Pop-up Silent Disco from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

Here’s how it works: volunteers will hand out wireless headphones to participating riders who then can dance the day away. Onlookers might also enjoy the spectacle of seeing people dancing with seemingly no music.

More information about the silent disco is available online .

—