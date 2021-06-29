KC Streetcar fleet may soon double in size

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s streetcar fleet may soon have the green light to double in size.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations City Council Committee is set to review a contract Wednesday with CAF USA , which would allow the purchase of six new low-floor light rail vehicles.

The new streetcars would be used along the Streetcar’s Main Street Extension Project south of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

That project received a $174 million grant earlier this year from the Federal Transit Administration to help cover certain costs of extending the streetcar line south from Union Station. That grant will help pay for the six new vehicles, which will cost $38.6 million.

There are currently six streetcars already in service in KCMO.

The council committee is also set to review a $5.5 million contract — also with CAF USA — on Wednesday that would allow retrofitting of the existing vehicles.