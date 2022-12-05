KC Streetcar pauses service due to closure near 16th Street, Truman Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar is not in service Monday morning as northbound Main Street between 16th Street and Truman Road is closed due to a Sunday fire at a building in the area, KC Streetcar says.

Ride KC Streetcar Link buses are servicing all streetcar stops until the service resumes, except for the Kauffman Center northbound stop.

Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews responded to a building fire at around 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 1519 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

KC Streetcar says it has been informed by officials that the building involved in the fire is now a hazard in danger of collapse and should be taken down. The area must be blocked off due to regulations while owners of the building await city permits.

The transportation service first announced the pause around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

🚨Northbound Main St btwn 16th St & Truman Rd South is CLOSED to northbound #kcstreetcar service & northbound auto traffic due to earlier incident at an adjacent building. The roadway will reopen once the scene is clear & safe. @KansasCity @KCMO311 @KCMOFireDept https://t.co/XAgh1NULb2 pic.twitter.com/rgdGT10RiN — KC Streetcar 🚊 (@kcstreetcar) December 5, 2022

KC Streetcar says streetcar service will resume once the area is cleared.

"We are hoping this is resolved quickly," KC Streetcar said.