KC Streetcar, Plaza, sports stadiums could make headlines in Kansas City this year

Janice Creason and her great grandson rode the KC Streetcar during a holiday visit to Union Station Wednesday.

"It was fun and his first experience," Creason said.

Brian Luton Janice Creason places a hat on her great grandson as they wait for the KC Streetcar.

The next time her great grandson rides the KC Streetcar, he might be able to take it all the way to the campus of University of Missouri - Kansas City. A 3.5 mile extension of the KC Streetcar will open in 2025.

The expanding streetcar is one of several headlines coming to Kansas City in 2025.

The new year might bring a clearer picture on the future locations of stadiums for both the Royals and Chiefs.

Both teams are exploring their options for new stadiums after a ballot initiative to use tax dollars to help pay for stadium projects failed in April 2024.

"One, I believe the Chiefs and Royals will be playing in Kansas City a decade from now," KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said. "Two, I believe we need to get to a responsible number and figure for the taxpayers of Kansas City. Three, ultimately, the teams and the state of Missouri and the city of Kansas City will work on what will be great solutions long term."

Lauren Leslie Mayor Quinton Lucas

Fans of the team have their opinions on where the teams should go, but most importantly, they want a decision.

"Something final, like a final decision would be nice," Ashley Vest said.

Brian Luton Ashley Vest

Residents expect the new owners of the Country Club Plaza to make noticeable changes in 2025. Already, they’ve made investments in security and some public infrastructure.

"I heard they are going to really do a lot of revamps and make it way better than it ever was, so that’s exciting," said Stephen Gaughan, who works on the Plaza.

Brian Luton Stephen Gaughan gives a thumbs up to someone while walking through the Country Club Plaza.

The mayor and police chief have pledged to prioritize public safety in 2025. The number of homicides in Kansas City dropped by about 20 percent in 2024 compared to 2023.

Lucas said the city can "walk and chew gum," meaning it can balance new economic development while maintaining affordability. He's committed to resurfacing streets, plowing snow, and doing all the functions residents expect.

"We’re not going to take our foot off the gas on resurfacing streets," Lucas promised.

