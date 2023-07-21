Watch Now
KC Streetcar resuming service Friday morning

Posted at 2:32 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 03:36:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar says track repairs are complete and it will resume service at 6 a.m.

Streetcar service was suspended on Tuesday, July 4 because of a track failure on a portion of the Main Street Bridge over I-670.

The track failure was due to multiple factors, including thermal expansion and degradation of the streetcar track slab and related repair materials around the failed rail.

Multiple crews have been working around the clock since then to get it back in service.

Now that streetcar service is resuming, the Power & Light District northbound and the Kauffman Center northbound streetcar stops are back open.

Main Street between Truman Road North and South has also reopened to traffic.

