KC Streetcar service suspended due to ice on wires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar has suspended service because of ice on the wires.

They say it could impact your afternoon commute as well.

Icy weather forcing @kcstreetcar to suspend service...even towing a car. It’s stuck. Definitely don’t see this everyday pic.twitter.com/82KuxEiK3J — Kevin Holmes (@kholmesKSHB) January 11, 2018

In the meantime, Ride KC buses marked "Streetcar Link" will stop at the streetcar stops to transport passengers.

---

Kevin Holmes is an anchor. See his full report at 4 p.m. and check back for updates.