KC Streetcar service suspended due to ice on wires

41 Action News Staff
11:58 AM, Jan 11, 2018
1 hour ago

The KC Streetcar has suspended service because of ice on the wires. They say it could impact your afternoon commute as well.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar has suspended service because of ice on the wires.   

They say it could impact your afternoon commute as well. 

In the meantime, Ride KC buses marked "Streetcar Link" will stop at the streetcar stops to transport passengers. 

---

Kevin Holmes is an anchor. See his full report at 4 p.m. and check back for updates.  

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top