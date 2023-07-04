KC Streetcar service suspended due to maintenance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Streetcar service was suspended at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday because of track repairs near the Interstate 670 bridge on the line near Main Street and northbound Truman Road.

All KC Streetcar services will be suspended throughout the Fourth of July.

RideKC buses are being used to transport people through downtown, according to the KC Streetcar Authority.

The RideKC Bus service will be every 10 to 15 minutes and will stop at all streetcar stops.

There will be three to six buses on the streetcar route until midnight.

—