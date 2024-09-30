KC Streetcar stops service for a month for Main Street extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar is putting a temporary pause on service routes for about a month. Sunday was the last day you could ride the streetcar from Union Station to River Market and vice versa.

A spokesperson with KC Streetcar explained service has to stop for about four weeks to tie in the lines to the Plaza.

KC Streetcar

"This construction activity for the next several weeks represents a key step in extending the KC Streetcar system and bringing enhanced transit access to more of Kansas City," Director of Communication Donna Mandelbaum said. "We appreciate the public's patience as we work to deliver a stronger and more connected KC Streetcar transit system."

Drivers in the metro should expect some delays on Main Street:



Main Street Southbound between Pershing Road and 20th Street will remain open during construction.

Main Street Northbound between Pershing Road and 20th Street closed on September 23 and is expected to reopen once work is complete.

20th Street at Main Street closed September 30 for approximately 2-3 weeks.

Sidewalks and pedestrian access will remain open.

No parking along Main Street between 20th & Pershing during this time.

KSHB 41 News caught up with riders in River Market to see how they are feeling about the service disruption.

From first time passengers to streetcar veterans, Kansas Citians said they are sad the streetcar will be suspended for a few weeks but excited for what comes next.

KSHB 41 News

"It's going to hurt, it's going to hurt the people," long-time rider Cathy Clark said. "Couple weeks, it's going to be hard but as a city we'll be able to work past it."

Three Ride KC buses will substitute in for the streetcar. Like the rest of the Ride KC buses, the streetcar line replacement will also be free.

"These buses will not be taken from existing bus routes, but will serve as a standalone bus route," Mandelbaum said.

Some riders said they aren't afraid of a detour.

KSHB 41 News

"It's kind of a bummer that the streetcar is going to be down because we love using it, but I think scootering is the going to be the way to go, for sure," Allison Norton said.

It's all in the name of progress to connect the current route with the Main Street extension.

"That, I really can't wait for," Norton said. "We're on the Plaza all the time so it will make things a lot easier."

But progress may present some problems for regular city market goers.

KSHB 41 News

"It’s very nice to just walk to the streetcar and come here [to city market] directly and now I’m going to have to find some parking, it will be a bit inconvenient," rider Lexie Mathis said. "I'm terrible at parallel parking so I will be a bit nervous for that."

Businesses along the tracks, like Opera House CAFE, see quite a few passengers pop in.

"I think the streetcar definitely brings in so much business for us, like more than anyone would realize," employee Athena Caffrey said.

KSHB 41 News

Caffrey hopes that foot traffic stays high throughout the construction.

"The parking down here is kinda crazy so it might affect business, I hope it doesn't," Caffrey said.

A temporary disruption that she says will be worth it in the end.

"Kansas City really feels like it's sort of up and coming these past couple of years," Caffrey said. "I feel like the streetcar is kind of tying it all together."

While the streetcar service is suspended, all employees will keep working as ambassadors on the route.