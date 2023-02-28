KC Streetcar to conduct emergency exercise Saturday, March 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar will conduct a full-scale emergency exercise between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, March 4.

The exercise, which tests coordination and preparedness of the streetcar system in case of an incident involving a streetcar, is held once every three years.

KC Streetcar spokesperson Donna Mandelbaum says the exercise will take place on a part of the track along 2nd Street between Oak Street and Grand Boulevard. The location of the test will allow the rest of the KC Streetcar system to provide normal service to riders.

Those in the area at the time of the drill may see a “significant” emergency personnel presence. The Kansas City, Missouri Police and Fire departments, city officials, Herzog Transit and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority are all taking part in the exercise.

A parking lot at 3rd and Grand and Oak Street between 2nd and 3rd Street will be closed for the drill as of 6 a.m. Saturday. The areas will reopen once the drill is complete.

—