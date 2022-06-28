NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar will unveil designs for a possible extension north across the Missouri River to North Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon.

This year, the KC Streetcar relaunched a study from 2014 exploring the viability of expanding the streetcar north . During an open house, the agency will ask the public for feedback on two designs for a possible extension. One follows Burlington Street, the other tracks along Swift Street.

The meeting takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the North Kansas City YMCA at 1999 Iron St. There is no formal presentation, the meeting will follow an open house format.