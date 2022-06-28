NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar will unveil designs for a possible extension north across the Missouri River to North Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon.
This year, the KC Streetcar relaunched a study from 2014 exploring the viability of expanding the streetcar north. During an open house, the agency will ask the public for feedback on two designs for a possible extension. One follows Burlington Street, the other tracks along Swift Street.
The meeting takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. at the North Kansas City YMCA at 1999 Iron St. There is no formal presentation, the meeting will follow an open house format.
Next steps for the study are to identify funding strategies for any possible extension. The KC Streetcar is currently expanding south from Union Station to the University of Missouri - Kansas City campus. It hopes to break ground in 2023 on a riverfront extension along Berkley Riverfront Park.