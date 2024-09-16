KC Streetcar to suspend operations starting Sept. 30 for work to tie-in to new southern line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Streetcar is on the cusp of opening a significant expansion of the line south from Union Station to the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

In order to make the new extension possible, the existing streetcar line between Union Station and River Market will be suspended for roughly four weeks starting Sept. 30, 2024.

A KC Streetcar spokesperson said workers plan to work 24-hour shifts and work during weekends to tie together the existing lines with the new lines.

The KC Streetcar plans to operate a free “Streetcar Link” bus service on the existing downtown route during normal streetcar hours.

The service will stop as regular Streetcar stops and run with frequencies of every 15-20 minutes.

For motorists, the work to tie in the two lines will close the northbound lanes of Main Street between Pershing Road and 20th Street.

The closure is slated to start on Sept. 23. The roadway will reopen when work is complete. Southbound Main Street will remain open in the area.

Additional information about the work being performed during the temporary suspension is available on the KC Streetcar website.

