12 reasons KC Streetcar extension will change Big 12 fan experience

This story is part of an ongoing series, On Track with KC . If you have questions about the extension of the streetcar, you can submit those here .

—

When Big 12 basketball fans come to Kansas City for the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in 2026, the KC Streetcar’s 3.5-mile extension south along Main Street will be open and operating.

As part of KSHB 41 News’ weekly segment on the KC Streetcar, reporter Charlie Keegan found 12 reasons why the extended route could change the experience for Big 12 fans in 2026.

1. Parking

It only took one ride on the streetcar for Tom Williams to realize fans will be able to park in new areas south of downtown and ride the streetcar to the T-Mobile Center.

“Any time you can get people to where they need to be and eliminate parking congestion, that’s a big deal,” said Williams, who is visiting from Michigan.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Tom Williams, from Michigan, is attending the Big 12 Conference men's basketball tournament in Kansas City.

2. Connection

Two K-State fans agreed the extension will open more of the city to out-of-town fans with more opportunities for entertainment along the new route. The streetcar will soon connect people to bars and restaurants in Martini Corner and Westport; not to mention shopping at the Plaza and performance venues like The Madrid Theater.

“The streetcar route is the best thing in Kansas City. Once it goes all the way to UMKC, I think it’s going to tie everything together well. It’s gonna be good for all the businesses,” said Brian Wilson’s friend, with whom he agreed.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Brian Wilson [right] and his friend attend the Big 12 Conference men's basketball tournament in Kansas City.

3. Barbecue

Three Kansas City classic barbecue restaurants are within a few blocks of the Main Street extension: Jack Stack’s Plaza location, Gate’s and Char Bar in Westport.

“Oh yeah, yeah, Jack Stack. We don’t know if there’s others, but that’s the one we’ve heard,” said BYU fans Blake and Jeri Johnson.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB Blake and Jeri Johnson, from Utah, are attending the Big 12 Conference men's basketball tournament in Kansas City.

4. New visitors

Four new teams joined the Big 12 this season. Fans from Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah can use the streetcar to explore the city.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB A sign says "Welcome Basketball Fans" at a stop along the KC Streetcar during the Big 12 Conference men's basketball tournament.

5. Long-term commitment

The Big 12 Conference essentially gave Kansas City and the streetcar a high five with its commitment to host its basketball tournaments in Kansas City through 2031.

“It is a dream come true, and it's something that we don't take lightly and are very fortunate to be in,” said Tyrel Kirkham, Big 12 chief marketing officer.

Jason Gould/KSHB Tyrel Kirkham is chief marketing officer for the Big 12 Conference.

6. Museums

The new route will better connect riders to six museums including the Money Museum, National WWI Museum and Memorial, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, National Museum of Toys and Miniatures and galleries on the campus of the Kansas City Art Institute.

7. Repeat visitors

Seven is a lucky number, and luck combined with the KC Streetcar extension might be part of the reason fans like Jerry Mason decide to come back for the tournament in 2026.

“Depends how Texas Tech does. If they win, I’ll be back. If they lose, I may not be back,” a superstitious Mason admitted.

Andare Hannon/KSHB Jerry Mason is attending the Big 12 Conference men's basketball tournament in Kansas City.

8. New stops

The extension will add eight new stops south of Union Station.

9. Hotels

More than nine hotels are within a few blocks of the new KC Streetcar extension. This will make it easier for people to stay on the Plaza or near Westport and get to the tournament downtown without a car.

10-12. Improved frequency

The KC Streetcar added more cars to the route during the tournament. Now, cars arrive at each stop every 10, 11 or 12 minutes. More cars are on the way to painting consistent service once the extension opens.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.