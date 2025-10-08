‘Artists thrive here,’ KC Streetcar helps give local artist his big break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar's Main Street Extension is just weeks away from its grand opening, with city officials set to sign the final safety and security verification Wednesday.

This verification is the last required step before the extension opens to public service on October 24.

For those planning to attend the opening ceremony, the KC Streetcar Authority will distribute 3,000 special commemorative posters designed by a local Kansas City Art Institute student.

Sam Morgan, a KCAI alumni, won the design competition for the official opening day poster.

"They had a presentation of exactly what they wanted, and we all got to throw our hats into the ring and produce a poster," Morgan said.

KSHB Sam Morgan

Morgan's design stood out for his colorful storytelling approach.

"I specifically really wanted to tell a story with my poster. I wanted these little people to start and they're getting on the streetcar and then they're riding it all the way to the city market and having a good time," Morgan said.

The poster continues the KC Streetcar's tradition of featuring local artists throughout its system. From streetcar wraps to Art in the Loop musicians, the transit system consistently highlights Kansas City's creative community.

"Art is super important to the type of community that we're trying to build with the streetcar, and that social experience that you can have on the streetcar," said Donna Mandelbaum, KC Streetcar Authority communications director.

KSHB Donna Mandelbaum and Sam Morgan

Mandelbaum emphasized how the streetcar connects riders to the city's artistic treasures.

"We're hitting just like the treasure of the art institutions here in Kansas City, and you could get it all just a block away from where we're standing right now on the streetcar route," Mandelbaum said.

For Morgan, the poster represents his first official professional project and a potential launching pad for his art career.

"This can open up my art career... It's really awesome," Morgan said.

The KC Streetcar Authority will distribute all 3,000 posters for free during the October 24 opening ceremony.

