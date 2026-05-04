KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan is part of the station's On Track with KC team, which covers streetcar-related news. Share your story idea with Charlie .

—

The KC Streetcar invited me — and other members of the media — to ride the newest extension from the River Market to the riverfront. The public can ride this new section beginning May 18.

The trip took three minutes; it covers less than 3/4 of a mile.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan rides the KC Streetcar's new riverfront extension ahead of its public opening on May 18.

The tracks felt smooth as the streetcar sailed across the bridge over the railroad tracks, descending toward the riverfront.

The view stood out to Myles Chavis, who was along for the ride with me.

“Seeing the bridge, the river, it’s very beautiful to see how much time and effort was put into the location,” Chavis said.

Go for a ride on the KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension with KSHB 41 News

Chavis lives downtown and works for Made Mobb in the Crossroads. He got rid of his car and rides the streetcar all the time.

KC Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend used the word “reconnect” over and over during our ride and interview.

He’s been pushing for a riverfront streetcar track for 10 years, before developers built any apartments or the KC Current built CPKC Stadium.

“The streetcar’s helped to transform how people view and access and experience our city," he said. "We’re excited to add the riverfront as another major destination."

John Batten/KSHB KC Streetcar Authority Executive Director Tom Gerend.

Gerend pointed out the extension is opening on time and on budget, which totals about $62 million.

He’s already eyeing future extensions. Gerend said his immediate focus is on preparing the streetcar for a Royals stadium in the Crown Center area.

Beyond that, the streetcar is studying potential routes along 18th Street to Vine Street, an east-west route through Midtown (specifically connecting to KU Hospital), and a route across the Missouri River to North Kansas City.

Regular rider Isaak Winkie told me he couldn’t pick a favorite out of those options.

He usually rides the streetcar on his lunch break, which brought him to the River Market on Monday. He’s looking forward to the streetcar opening up more dining options.

“It’s super exciting, honestly,” Winkie said. “It’ll help open up a lot of people who don’t get down there very often.”

John Batten/KSHB Isaak WInkie rides the KC Streetcar about twice per week.

The streetcar will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 18, at Berkley Riverfront Park, with service expected to begin at about noon that day.

—