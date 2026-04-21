KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension to begin service May 18

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan has extensively covered KC Streetcar news as a member of the On Track with KC team. He also covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

—

The KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension will begin service in just about four weeks.

Donna Mandelbaum, KC Streetcar Authority communications director, confirmed Tuesday to KSHB 41’s Charlie Keegan that the northern extension will open Monday, May 18.

KC Streetcar Riverfront Extension to start service May 18

The extension adds two stops and about 3/4 of a mile to the existing line.

Testing of the line started in December, and Mandelbaum said in March that operator training was set for April.

In addition to the new extension, a new pedestrian bridge is being constructed along the Grand Boulevard Bridge, moving pedestrians safely away from the streetcar line.

READ MORE | KSHB 41's KC Streetcar coverage

Kansas City Current fans can now ride the streetcar to the Berkley Riverfront stop, located a short walk from CPKC Stadium. The first home game for fans to test out the riverfront extension will be May 24, a noon game against the Portland Thorns.

Less than a year ago, the southern extension opened, extending service from the River Market to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Looking forward, KC Streetcar is studying possible east-west lines along 18th Street and/or 39th Street.

—